Illinois election board to take up voter database next week

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois election officials say they'll review security questions raised about a multi-state voter registration database next week.

A growing number of advocates and Democrats want Illinois to end its voluntary participation in the Interstate Voter Registration Crosscheck Program. The free Kansas-run program helps states clean voter records.

But groups including the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois, both of the state's U.S. senators and dozens of legislators want Illinois to withdraw. Their concerns were aired at Wednesday hearing where an Illinois Institute of Technology expert said the system doesn't meet industry security standards. Voter suppression is also a concern.

Election officials say no Illinoisan is immediately removed from the rolls because of the database and its limitations are well known.

The State Board of Elections will discuss the matter at a Monday meeting.

