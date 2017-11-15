New off-road trail coming to southern Illinois

Off-road riders listen up!

A new 26-mile off-highway vehicle trail is coming to southern Illinois.

Sahara Woods State Fish and Wildlife Area will eventually be home to the first state-owned off-highway vehicle trail facility.

The area is located 5 miles west of Harrisburg, Illinois; south of State Route 13.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources received a $1.2 million grant from the federal Recreational Trails Program (RTP), which allows the state agency to move forward with the project. IDNR will pitch in an additional $303,000 from its state parks fund to complete the trail.

This will be the first state-owned off-highway vehicle trail facility.

