Pregnancy Matters of Southern IL receives grant

Pregnancy Matters of Carbondale and Marion has received a grant to purchase car seats.

Ameren Illinois has donated the funds that will support families in need throughout Southern Illinois during 2018.

The car seats will be available beginning January 1, with preference given to mothers delivering at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

Families needing a second stage car seat will attend a car seat safety workshop prior to receiving their car seat.

Pregnant women or families with infants and toddlers can call 618-549-2794 for more information on eligibility requirements.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.