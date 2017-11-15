State legislator to hold town hall in Cairo, IL

Illinois State Rep. Natalie Phelps Finnie will be hosting a town hall meeting in Cairo on Nov.29.

The public is invited to the meeting. It will be held Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 5:30 p.m. in the gym of Cairo High School at 4201 Sycamore Street.

“In order to do my job most effectively, I need to hear directly from my constituents about the issues that concern them,” said Phelps Finnie. “I take this responsibility very seriously, so I spend my time walking door to door, meeting with local leaders and small business owners, and hosting meetings like this upcoming town hall in Cairo.”

The legislator is also asking southern Illinoisans to reach out to her service office to suggest new ideas for legislation that they believe will benefit the area and the state.

Phelps Finnie represents all or portions of the following counties: Alexander, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski, Saline and Union.

