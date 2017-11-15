Anna, IL man found guilty of threatening an officer, resisting arrest

An Anna, Illinois man has been found guilty of threatening a police officer and resisting arrest after a three day trial.

The Union County State's Attorney, Tyler Edmonds announces on Wednesday, Nov. 15 that Roderick Lynn Hileman, 48, was found guilty on three counts of obsrtucting a peace officer, one count of escape and one count of aggravated assault. These are all considered class A misdemeanors.

Early in the day on July 20, 2015 Hileman threatened a police officer with the Anna Police Department in the parking lot of a business.

Hileman pulled away from police as he was being arrested and fled on foot. He was arrested after a short chase.

A sentencing hearing has been set for November 30 at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.

The misdemeanors carry a maximum penalty of one year in jail.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.