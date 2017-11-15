IL bi-county health dept. offers special screenings

Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department will be offering screenings for several health concerns.

They will offer screenings on complete blood county, prostate - specific antigen, thyroid stimulating hormone, basic metabolic panel and vitamin D.

These services will be provided in addition to the screening services that the Health Department currently provides.

The department is also offering an easier way to screen for colorectal cancer called FIT, Fecal Immunochemical Test.

FIT screening test is a yearly test that can be done in the privacy of a person's own home.

If a person has never had a colonoscopy and are 40 years of age and older, they qualify for a FIT test.

The screening services will be conducted during the walk-in clinic hours.

For more information, contact Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department at 618-993-8111.

