IL bi-county health dept. offers special screenings

A family dog was shot in Southern Illinois after chasing after an Amish buggy and the family isn't happy.
A family dog was shot in Southern Illinois after chasing after an Amish buggy and the family isn't happy.
A Saline County, Illinois man was sentenced to prison for sex crimes involving a child, according to the Saline County State’s Attorney’s Office.
A Saline County, Illinois man was sentenced to prison for sex crimes involving a child, according to the Saline County State’s Attorney’s Office.
According to it’s Facebook page, Fort Leonard Wood's North Gate (Sverdrup Gate) is closed in both directions because of an ongoing incident.
According to it’s Facebook page, Fort Leonard Wood's North Gate (Sverdrup Gate) is closed in both directions because of an ongoing incident.
Over the past weeks, high school students across southeast Missouri have built model bridges in anticipation for the Missouri Department of Transportation's 14th Annual Bridge Building Competition.
Over the past weeks, high school students across southeast Missouri have built model bridges in anticipation for the Missouri Department of Transportation's 14th Annual Bridge Building Competition.
The New Lego Chain Reactions book was a challenge for Ms. Allgaier's class.
The New Lego Chain Reactions book was a challenge for Ms. Allgaier's class.
An Akron baby has died nearly four months after mom shared her pregnancy photo shoot with 20,000 honeybees.
An Akron baby has died nearly four months after mom shared her pregnancy photo shoot with 20,000 honeybees.
Court records say a man posed for photos with his dead wife and their two young children before dismembering her body in a Kansas City hotel room.
Court records say a man posed for photos with his dead wife and their two young children before dismembering her body in a Kansas City hotel room.
Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 47-year--old woman on stalking charges in connection to allegations that she sent threatening and harassing letters, set off car alarms, followed people, and spread rumors because she wanted to date a man after his wife died.
Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 47-year--old woman on stalking charges in connection to allegations that she sent threatening and harassing letters, set off car alarms, followed people, and spread rumors because she wanted to date a man after his wife died.
Our months-long undercover surveillance investigation found Louisiana's highest-paid state trooper may have falsified timesheets, claiming he worked full LACE overtime shifts but instead spending much of that time at his house.
Our months-long undercover surveillance investigation found Louisiana's highest-paid state trooper may have falsified timesheets, claiming he worked full LACE overtime shifts but instead spending much of that time at his house.
A third Ohio pastor has been indicted on sex trafficking charges, and prosecutors now say all three men worked together to entice underage girls with money in exchange for sex.
A third Ohio pastor has been indicted on sex trafficking charges, and prosecutors say all three men worked together to entice underage girls with money in exchange for sex.
Compare and contrast two Roy Moore signatures for yourself, side by side.
Compare and contrast two Roy Moore signatures for yourself, side by side.
The Richardson Police Department said they have arrested Sini Mathews the mother of 3-year-old Sherin Mathews who's dead body was found after she went missing.
The Richardson Police Department said they have arrested Sini Mathews the mother of 3-year-old Sherin Mathews who's dead body was found after she went missing.
A fire claimed the lives of a girl and her grandfather in Livingston Parish late Wednesday night, according to officials.
A fire claimed the lives of a girl and her grandfather in Livingston Parish late Wednesday night, according to officials.
Officials found the teacher's car loaded with drugs and cash. Tere were more than 170 bundles of heroin and more than 300 oxycodone pills.
Officials found the teacher's car loaded with drugs and cash. Tere were more than 170 bundles of heroin and more than 300 oxycodone pills.
Military veteran Kevin Dunaway served in the army for 26 years, and today he works as a high school honors chemistry teacher. He’s proud of his role as a former soldier, father, and teacher, but admits he struggled with depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Military veteran Kevin Dunaway served in the army for 26 years, and today he works as a high school honors chemistry teacher. He’s proud of his role as a former soldier, father, and teacher, but admits he struggled with depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).