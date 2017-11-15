U.S. Marshals urge public to report scam calls

Nationwide scams are being reported from people claiming to be with the U.S. Marshals, court officers or other law enforcement officials.

The U.S. Marshals urge the public to report the calls to the U.S. Marshals Service in their area and to the Federal Trade Commission.

The FTC can detect fraud patterns and share the data with law enforcement.

Scammers attempt to collect a fine in lieu of arrest for failing to report for jury duty or other offenses. They tell victims they can avoid arrest by purchasing a prepaid debit card such as a Green Dot card or gift card and read the card number over the phone to satisfy the fine.

The callers may provide information like badge numbers, names of actual law enforcement officials and federal judges and courthouse addresses. They may also spoof their phone numbers to appear on caller ID as if they are calling from the court or a government agency.

If you believe you were a victim of such a scam, you are encouraged to report the incident to your local U.S. Marshals Service office and to the FTC.

Things to remember:

U.S. Marshals will never ask for credit/debit card/gift card numbers, wire transfers, or bank routing numbers for any purpose.

Do not divulge personal or financial information to unknown callers.

Report scam phone calls to your local U.S. Marshals Service office and to the FTC.

You can remain anonymous when you report.

Authenticate the call by calling the clerk of the court’s office of the U.S. District Court in your area and verify the court order given by the caller.

