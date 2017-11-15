Auditor Galloway recommends changes for Bollinger County

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway released a regularly scheduled audit of of Bollinger County.

The audit received an overall rating of fair and better controls and procedures throughout county government is recommended.

"Resolving problems and ensuring proper oversight in a county's operations are necessary to adequately serve the public," Galloway said. "Citizens deserve fair and transparent treatment by their elected officials, which includes not being burdened with excessive taxation."

The audit found the county failed to correct sales tax levies that exceed maximum rates specified by the law.

The tax levies were identified as problems in the three audit reports, the issue has not been corrected, which could put the county at risk of litigation of financial loss.

The report also noted the need for improvement in accounting practices with the the prosecuting attorney's office and sheriff's office.

The complete Bollinger County audit report is available here.

