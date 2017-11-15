Home care service in Jackson, MO closed suddenly

A home care service in Jackson, Missouri closed.

In a letter dated November 14, CEO John Duer said, "As of [Nov. 15] SEMO Options Inc dissolved as a company and will no longer be operating as a business."

He said, "...upon receiving this letter, please consider this your immediate termination notice."

No word yet on the total number of employees laid off.

SEMO Options Home Care offers in-home care for people in the area. It's located on Old Cape Road in Jackson.

According to the company's website, they've serviced the southeast Missouri area for nearly 30 years. They offer help with medication management, wound care, therapy services and more.

