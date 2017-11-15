Missouri AG Hawley announces possible compensation for fraud victims

Missourians who sent payments to scammers using Western Union's wire transfer service can apply for compensation.

Attorney General Josh Hawley announced that fraud victims can apply for compensation from a $586 million fund administered by the Department of Justice's Victim Asset Recovery Program.

This fund comes as a result of a settlement between the 50 states, the District of Columbia and Western Union announces in January of 2017.

Victims of a fraud-induced transfer using Western Union between January 1, 2004 and January 19, 2017.

Missourians who reported to Western Union or to the Missouri Attorney General’s Office that they were a victim of a scam using Western Union may be receiving a claim form in the mail within the next two weeks. The form will be coming from the settlement administrator and will contain instructions explaining how consumers may file their claim to receive compensation.

If you do not receive a claim form in the mail but believe you may have an eligible claim, please visit http://www.westernunionremission.com or call 1-844-319-2124 for more information on how to file a claim. All completed claims forms must be mailed back to the settlement administrator by February 12, 2018.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.