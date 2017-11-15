Marion, IL resident to receive Congressional Gold Medal

A World War II volunteer from Marion, Illinois will receive a high honor on Nov. 18.

June Minton, 89, will get the Congressional Gold Medal for her work as a volunteer in the Civil Air Patrol.

It will take place at the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois in Marion at 1 p.m.

She became a cadet in the Patrol in 1944 at 16-years-old.

“I learned to fly in an Aeronca airplane, single-engine, two-seat (front and back, not side by side), high wing, stick shift,” said Minton.

She said although honored, the attention should be on those currently serving in the Patrol.

