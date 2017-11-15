3 facing charges after thefts in McCracken Co., KY

An 18-year-old and two other juveniles are facing charges after in connection with several reported stolen vehicles, according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.

Kenneth Seay, 18, of Nashville, Tennessee was charged with receiving stolen property and auto theft.

Two juveniles from Paducah, Kentucky face the following charges: evading police, receiving stolen property, and receiving a stolen property including a firearm.

According to the sheriff’s office, a number of vehicles had been broken into in McCracken County over the past several months.

Deputies found credit cards, keys to several vehicles, televisions, and a handgun in a stolen gold Lexus SUV.

On Nov. 15, authorities received 911 calls saying that people had seen young men rummaging through vehicles in various subdivisions and driving away in a Lexus SUV.

Ballard County deputies eventually recovered the SUV after catching the juveniles running away.

Paducah Police found Seay at Elmwood Apartments. Police found stolen firearms and a crossbow and other reported stolen items. They also recovered a stolen pickup truck.

During the interview, Seay said he and the juveniles had been stealing from unlocked vehicles for around three weeks, according to the sheriff’s office.

If anyone is missing items considered stolen contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department.

Residents again are asked to lock their vehicles at night.

