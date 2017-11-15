Paducah PD needs help solving two burglaries

The Paducah Police Department is asking for the public's help in solving two separate burglaries that happened last week.

On Thursday, November 9, Jimmy Gentry of River City Motorsports, reported someone broke a window and damaged a garage door and took a motorbike.

The Kymco Kasea Pitpro 125 motorbike valued at $700 was taken from the business.

The motorbike is described as yellow with a chrome frame and a black seat.

Later Thursday morning, a church was broken into, according to a report.

The Margaret Hank Church was broken into through a basement door.

Change from the Thrift Store and a UK basketball autographed by Anthony Davis was taken from the church.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.