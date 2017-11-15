SIU steamboat exhibit continues

A series of historic photographs complied by Southern Illinois University Carbondale exhibit will continue through November.

The exhibit, "1800s Steamboats Build at Metropolis, Illinois, on the Crescent of the Lower Ohio River" features a glimpse into an era and the importance of the steamboats.

A free public reception featuring a presentation by the exhibit's creator, Robert Swenson, is set for 7-9 p.m. on November 17 at Cristaudo's Cafe and Bakery.

Swenson will share insights and little-known information about the paddle-wheel steamboats.

Swenson extensively researched the steamboat industry, initially planning to write a book focusing primarily on those built in Metropolis. But at the suggestion of publishers, he expanded his work to include the nearly 300 boats built from the early 1820s to the 1930s in the “historically significant” portion of the Ohio River between Cairo, Illinois, and Paducah, Kentucky.

