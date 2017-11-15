Toy Tester: Crazy Aaron's Thinking Putty

Crazy Aaron’s Thinking Putty won Ms. Reynolds' third grade class over.

You can bounce it, tear it, knead it, twist it, stretch it and it changes color with light.

Thinking Putty comes in seven different effects, Illusions, cosmics, magnetic, phantoms, liquid glass, hyper colors and glows.

The prices vary depending on the effect that you want, but most of them average between $10 to 15.

We got ours on Amazon but it can be found in stores or on puttyworld.com.

