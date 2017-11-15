11/15/17 - Holiday Driving

By Scott Thomas

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

Tis the season to start your holiday shopping. And it seems this time of year can bring out the bad driver in all of us, especially when you drive into a city like Cape Girardeau with, let’s just say, confusing traffic systems. As an effort to make your holiday shopping less stressful, I would like to give you a few traffic tips from a guy who shakes his head regularly as he drives around town:

1. It’s OK to Use your turn signal. I’m amazed at how many people don’t. You will make everyone’s day better just by using your turn signal.

2. Roundabouts, the basic rules are simple. Vehicles already in the roundabout have the right of way, And once you are in the roundabout you have the right of way and other vehicles have to wait on you.

3. Center turn lanes like Kingshighway. Besides not being wide enough, it is ONLY a “turn lane,” not a “driving lane.” So don’t drive in it. It's against the law and simply not safe.

4. Flashing yellow arrow lights. These are new this year, and they are really confusing. They intend to let you turn left when there is no oncoming traffic, so you don’t have to wait. But don’t proceed as if they are yellow traffic lights. You know, the kind you speed up to get through before they change to red. The traffic coming toward you is not stopping, or even slowing down. So if you turn in front of them you will get hit.

Holiday shopping can be exhausting, and so can the drive to your favorite store. So take it slow, don’t forget to use your turn signal, and you will have a happier holiday season this year.

I’m Scott Thomas and that’s our ViewPoint.

