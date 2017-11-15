SIU faculty vote to oppose eliminating departments

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) - Members of the faculty senate at the Southern Illinois University in Carbondale have approved a resolution opposing the elimination of departments at the school.

The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan reports that the Tuesday vote goes against a key feature of Chancellor Carlo Montemagno's restructuring plan for the school. The resolution opposes eliminating departments, saying the move will cause institutional instability and threatens "principles of shared governance and academic freedom."

The chancellor's plan would reduce the number of university colleges from eight five. The colleges would then house schools and their individual degree programs. Departments and department chairs would be eliminated, saving about $2.3 million in administrative costs.

But critics say the monetary savings aren't a large part of the university budget and restructuring will cause major disruption.

Information from: Southern Illinoisan, http://www.southernillinoisan.com

