14-year-old accidentally shot during hunting trip in Washington Co., MO

A 14-year-old is in a St. Louis hospital after investigators say his dad accidentally shot him during a hunting trip Wednesday morning.

According to Washington County, Missouri Sheriff Zach Jacobsen, the father and his son were on a privately-owned piece of land near Richwoods, Missouri to hunt.

Both got out of their vehicle and the father was trying to load his rifle when a bullet jammed.

Sheriff Jacobsen said as he was trying to clear the weapon, it discharged. The bullet traveled through the open cab of the vehicle, out the rear passenger door, and hit the teen in the upper leg.

His dad drove him to an area hospital for treatment. He was then taken by helicopter to a St. Louis hospital for further treatment of what the sheriff called non-life-threatening injuries.

The Missouri Department of Conservation is assisting with the investigation.

