First Alert: rain moves out, watch out for fog

Rain is making its way out of the Heartland and drier air will take over during the evening. Some viewers were reporting foggy conditions Wednesday evening.

Grant Dade said a dense fog advisory has been issued for the Bootheel and Northwest Tennessee. Fog will begin to mix out across our central counties as the dry air moves in.

Temperatures will be cool tonight but begin to turn colder after midnight.

Lows by morning will dip into the lower to middle 30s.

There may be some patchy fog during the early morning hours tomorrow.

Thursday looks to be sunny and cool.

Highs will reach the lower 50s.

We are still tracking a good chance of showers and thunderstorms late Friday night into Saturday.

