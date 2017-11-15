5 things to know Nov. 15

Good morning. It's Wednesday, November 15, 2017.

First Alert Forecast

There is rain on the radar this Wednesday morning. Laura Wibbenmeyer is tracking it on The Breakfast Show. The rain should taper off around noon. Temperatures will be in the 50s for much of the day. Our next chance of rain moves in Friday night into Saturday. The best chance for storms will be Saturday morning. The severe weather threat with the system isn't quite as high as earlier models indicated, but there could still be some strong storms. Cool weather moves back in on Sunday.

Making Headlines

Red Kettle Campaign begins: While the official kick-off hasn't happened, you may notice those familiar red kettles outside your favorite stores already. The Salvation Army is already collecting money to help spread holiday cheer.

Escaped inmate on the run: Kentucky State Police are looking for an escaped inmate from Marshall County Jail. Dakota W. Reeder, 20, originally of Simpsonville, Ky., left the facility just before 8:30 p.m. on Monday, November 13.

Gunman kills 4, wounds 10 in rampage: The gunman behind a rampage in Northern California was out on bail for a charge of stabbing a neighbor, had been the object of complaints from neighbors who said he had been firing off hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and had been the subject of a domestic violence call the day before the attack.

Mother's choice in discipline praised: After her son was suspended from school, a mother in Shreveport, Louisiana offered her son's yard services for free.

