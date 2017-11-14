IL Comptroller visits SIU to speak on budget

The Illinois Comptroller visited Southern Illinois University to talk with students about some of what she's been able to accomplish regarding the Illinois state Budget.

Susana Mendoza said she's had a busy fiscal year. Not only has she been using proceeds from the recent General Obligation bond sale to pay down a huge portion of the state's unpaid bills, she was also able to override Bruce Rauner's veto of the Debt Transparency act.

"For me I feel grateful having this relief after having worked very hard to convince the governor to finally to finally do it but we are here," Mendoza said. "Its one step in the right direction, debt transparency another step in the right direction. there are many more steps in the right direction but I'd be happy to lead the way."

Mendoza has been the Illinnois Comptroller since last year.

