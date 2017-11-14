Carbondale Park District sets aside land for its first public dog park

At the November 13, 2017 public meeting of the Carbondale Park District's board of commissioners, the board held a vote to set aside a plot of Park District land for The Friends of Carbondale Dog Parks (FCDP) to use.

The park will be located at the southwest corner of Parrish Fields and borders Parrish Elementary School on the west.

Some of the practice soccer field area will be re-purposed for the dog park, but organized soccer games now take place at Doug Lee Park (also known as the Super Block).

FCDP plans to hold local fundraisers for the park. It currently accepts donations from their Facebook Page, PayPal, or by mail at P.O. Box 1251, Carbondale IL 62903.

They have set a goal of $100,000.

FCDP’s next fund-raising event will be at the 13th Annual Southern Illinois Alternative Gift Fair on Sunday Dec. 3, 2017 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Carbondale Civic Center, 200 S. Illinois Avenue.

