Dyersburg, TN PD to use grant for seatbelt enforcement

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
(Source: Dyersburg Police Department Facebook) (Source: Dyersburg Police Department Facebook)
DYERSBURG, TN (KFVS) -

Police in Dyersburg, Tennessee plan to use grant money to enforce seatbelt laws in a high crash zone.

The area is from Interstate 155 to the Highway 155 bypass. An annual report showed the daily average of almost 30,000 vehicles traveling over the area.

The operation is funded by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office and will also pay for the officer's overtime, according to Dyersburg police.

Officers will be out to make sure drivers and passengers are wearing seatbelts and also will be enforcing traffic violations.

