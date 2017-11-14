Bullet flies through house; homeowner has message for hunters - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Bullet flies through house; homeowner has message for hunters

Written by Hank Cavagnaro, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS) (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)
GORDONVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

Living in hunting land, one of your worst fears might be a bullet flying through your home. That's exactly what happened to one Gordonville, Missouri man.

The bullet came through Tim Horrell's front window and through his living room and dining room area before exiting his back wall. The area where the bullet came through is where his family spends quite a bit of time. 

He now has the windows boarded up and said that he hears gunshots around his house quite often. It's about eight miles outside of Cape Girardeau in the country. Horrell also said his family are all avid hunters and he's OK with it but doesn't want bullets flying through his home with his three kids. 

Now he has a message for hunters.

"I just wanted people to be aware when you're out there hunting not everybody hits their target," Horrell said. "Before you pull the trigger make sure there are no houses behind the deer."

It's the second time his home has been hit in as many years and he wants this to be a learning experience for hunters. To find a list of rules click here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:54 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:54:49 GMT
    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

  • First Alert: Rain is back overnight

    First Alert: Rain is back overnight

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:53 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:53:10 GMT
    Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

  • How to deal with a grumpy goose

    How to deal with a grumpy goose

    How to deal with a grumpy goose

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:48 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:48:41 GMT
    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)
    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

    •   
Powered by Frankly