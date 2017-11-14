Gordonville, MO restaurant gives back to charity - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Gordonville, MO restaurant gives back to charity

Written by Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
GORDONVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

Many came out to the Gordonville Grill to help out the DSW/Drury Hotels Relay for Life team. 

On Tuesdays, Gordonville Grill chooses a different charity to give back to by offering 10 percent of all purchases. 

In all of last year, the Relay for Life team raised roughly $30,000 including hundreds coming from Gordonville Grill in just one day.

They hope the will be able to raise the same amount or pass the thirty thousand mark this year as well.

Relay For Life is the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. Relay is staffed and coordinated by volunteers in more than 5,200 communities and 27 countries.

