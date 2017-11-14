Redhawks women's basketball holds Classroom on the Court - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Redhawks women's basketball holds Classroom on the Court

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Redhawk women held their home opener today and they had some special guests at the Show-Me Center. 

Elementary and Middle School students from across heartland were in the stands for the annual Classroom on the Court. 

The students got to participate in activities, received an educational packet, and watched the Redhawks play.  

Sixth grade teacher Andlle Naeter said it's a good lesson for the kids. 

"Hard work pays off, success is hard earned but well worth it. If you keep working you can be successful on the court, in the classroom, or both." Naeter said.

As for the game, the Redhawks would cruise to a win over Missouri Valley by a final score of 69 to 34. 

