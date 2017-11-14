All I-24 lanes open after vehicle fire in McCracken Co., KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

All I-24 lanes open after vehicle fire in McCracken Co., KY

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Interstate 24 back open after a semi tanker truck fire, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. 

The truck was hauling propane according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.

Traffic was closed from the 2.5 to 3-mile marker of the Kentucky end of the  I-24 Ohio River Bridge between Metropolis, Illinois and Paducah, Kentucky.

All lanes were blocked for hours and opened up around 9:15.

Passenger vehicles can detour using the US 45 Ohio River Brookport Bridge.

Commercial trucks are prohibited from crossing the Brookport Bridge.

