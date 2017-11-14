All I-24 lanes open after vehicle fire in McCracken Co., KY

Interstate 24 back open after a semi tanker truck fire, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The truck was hauling propane according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.

Traffic was closed from the 2.5 to 3-mile marker of the Kentucky end of the I-24 Ohio River Bridge between Metropolis, Illinois and Paducah, Kentucky.

All lanes were blocked for hours and opened up around 9:15.

Passenger vehicles can detour using the US 45 Ohio River Brookport Bridge.

Commercial trucks are prohibited from crossing the Brookport Bridge.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.