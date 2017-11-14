iOS update fixes letter “i” issue

If you are still having issues with typing the letter i on your Apple device here’s good news.

Update your device and it will be fixed, according to Apple.

Users were having an issue when typing the letter “i” and it auto corrected to an “A” with a symbol.

The issue was fixed in iOS 11.1.11 update.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.