Police: Elderly woman exploited by family, 2 arrested

Barbara Katie Tabers (Source: McCracken County Sheriff’s Department) Barbara Katie Tabers (Source: McCracken County Sheriff’s Department)
Barbara Joy Tabers (Source: McCracken County Sheriff’s Department) Barbara Joy Tabers (Source: McCracken County Sheriff’s Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

An 88-year-old woman was allegedly exploited by her family members according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department.

An investigation revealed that two Paducah, Kentucky women, Barbara Joy Taber, 70, and her granddaughter, Barbara Katie Tabers, 25, unlawfully took $12,000 from the woman's account.

The woman has dementia and is unable to consent to the use of her finances. 

Both signed multiple checks with the woman's name and purchased items at Wal-Mart which included beer, cigarettes and clothing.

Officers said Katie Tabers purchased a vehicle for $1,800 using the woman's debit card. Katie Tabers purchased parts for the vehicle, paid her personal bills, made purchases on Amazon as well as made multiple cash withdraws.

The investigation is still on going.

Both women are charged with knowingly exploiting an adult, a class C felony.

  $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

  First Alert: Rain is back overnight

    Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

  How to deal with a grumpy goose

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)
    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

