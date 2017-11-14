Police: Elderly woman exploited by family, 2 arrested

An 88-year-old woman was allegedly exploited by her family members according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department.

An investigation revealed that two Paducah, Kentucky women, Barbara Joy Taber, 70, and her granddaughter, Barbara Katie Tabers, 25, unlawfully took $12,000 from the woman's account.

The woman has dementia and is unable to consent to the use of her finances.

Both signed multiple checks with the woman's name and purchased items at Wal-Mart which included beer, cigarettes and clothing.

Officers said Katie Tabers purchased a vehicle for $1,800 using the woman's debit card. Katie Tabers purchased parts for the vehicle, paid her personal bills, made purchases on Amazon as well as made multiple cash withdraws.

The investigation is still on going.

Both women are charged with knowingly exploiting an adult, a class C felony.

