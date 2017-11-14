Former Westboro Baptist Church member to speak at Southeast MO State University

The son of Fred Phelps, the leader of the Westboro Baptist Church, is speaking at Southeast Missouri State University on Tuesday, November 14 about his time with his family and his life after leaving.

Nathan Phelps left his family and the church on the night of his 18th birthday. That's before his family truly began the campaign of protesting churches and military funerals.

Now, Phelps is an LGBTQ advocate and speaks all over to share his life's story.

He said this area has been affected more by the church and that it's important to hear his message.

"Now more than ever this conversation has to be hard and people have to understand that there's a better choice than all the hateful ideology that's ratcheting up again," Nathan Phelps said.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event is inside Academic Hall on campus.

The entrance is free but they are taking donations of cash and items for the Safe House for Women.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.