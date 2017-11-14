Get your flu shot before the holiday season - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Get your flu shot before the holiday season

Written by Kelsey Anderson, Reporter
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

We are heading into the busiest travel season of the year, and one local health department says you need to protect your family against the flu before you leave. 

According to the CDC cases of the flu are starting to appear sporadically in the Heartland.

Flu shots are recommended for everyone 6 months and up. 

The director of the Cape Girardeau County Health Department says if you want to protect yourself from the flu virus it's not too late to get your flu shot. 

"It does take however, approximately two weeks for our bodies to start to develop adequate antibodies that are going to give you full protection so it's not an immediate response so if there are holiday travel now is the time to go ahead and get that flu shot," said Jane Wernsman, director of the Cape County Public Health Department.

