Christmas angel tree program needs more volunteers - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Christmas angel tree program needs more volunteers

Written by Kelsey Anderson, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) -

The Scott and Mississippi County Foster Care and Parent Resource association needs your help with their Christmas Angel program.

The program allows you to adopt a foster child to shop for or send in money for gifts.

Each donor is asked to spend close to $75 on their angel and bring the gifts to the department by November 28.

The president of the association says they have 200 kids in their care. 

"The kids have been taken from their home and put in foster care, so a lot of times with it being the holiday season they don't get what other kids would get. They just get what is given to them from the foster care system, unfortunately, we don't have an abundance of money flows to be able to get the children anything and everything they want," said Karrie Rinehart. 

Rinehart says there are still more than 100 angels that need to be adopted this holiday season

For information on adopting an angel call the Sikeston Department of Child Services. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:54 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:54:49 GMT
    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

  • First Alert: Rain is back overnight

    First Alert: Rain is back overnight

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:53 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:53:10 GMT
    Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

  • How to deal with a grumpy goose

    How to deal with a grumpy goose

    How to deal with a grumpy goose

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:48 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:48:41 GMT
    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)
    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

    •   
Powered by Frankly