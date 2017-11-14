Christmas angel tree program needs more volunteers

The Scott and Mississippi County Foster Care and Parent Resource association needs your help with their Christmas Angel program.

The program allows you to adopt a foster child to shop for or send in money for gifts.

Each donor is asked to spend close to $75 on their angel and bring the gifts to the department by November 28.

The president of the association says they have 200 kids in their care.

"The kids have been taken from their home and put in foster care, so a lot of times with it being the holiday season they don't get what other kids would get. They just get what is given to them from the foster care system, unfortunately, we don't have an abundance of money flows to be able to get the children anything and everything they want," said Karrie Rinehart.

Rinehart says there are still more than 100 angels that need to be adopted this holiday season

For information on adopting an angel call the Sikeston Department of Child Services.

