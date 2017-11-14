Gas spill leaks into Puxico, MO sewer system, crews working on clean up

A gas spill in Puxico, Missouri caused gas to leak into the sewer system on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

According to Puxico Police Chief Rick Sheren, the spill happened while a gas truck with Holloway Gas Mart was delivering fuel.

A hose came loose on the truck, spilling 200 gallons of gas. Chemicals were used to stop the flow of the gas in the streets.

It did however, make its way into the city sewer system.

The Puxico Fire Department sprayed water in the sewers to remove the unwanted gas.

JSR Hazmat Team is working on removing the rest of the fuel.

Sheren said no city water should be impacted. Officials are working to clean up the area.

