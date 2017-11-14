Students show off their science smarts at Murray State tournament

Calloway County High School received first place in the team division. Pictured from left to right: Marshall Thompson; Mikaylen Evans; Dr. Harry Fannin, chair of the department of chemistry; Joza Mikulcik; Audrey Jeziorski; and Erica Gray (sponsor).

A total of 43 students from 11 high schools in Kentucky, Illinois, and Tennessee recently participated in Murray State University's 47th annual High School Chemistry Scholarship Tournament.

The annual event held November 9 was sponsored by the department of chemistry at Murray State in conjunction with student members of the American Chemical Society and Fisher Scientific. At the tournament’s conclusion, the four top-scoring high school students were offered scholarships to Murray State and were presented cash awards and plaques. The top-scoring teams were presented with their own cash awards and plaques. Cash awards were also presented to the three highest scoring individuals currently in their first year of high school chemistry.

The four top-scoring students overall included Joza Mikulcik, first place, from Calloway County High School in Murray; Jacob Janz, second place, from Marion High School in Marion, Illinois; Nikki Gregory, third place, from Graves County High School in Mayfield; and Marshall Thompson, fourth place, from Calloway County High School in Murray.

Individual winners in the lower division for first-year high school chemistry students included Colin Weatherly, first place, from Camden Central High School in Camden, Tennessee; Jaeden Rossio, second place, from Union County High School in Morganfield; and Madeline Kerr, third place, from St. Mary High School in Paducah.

The school team winners included first place to Calloway County High School of Murray, sponsored by Erica Gray; second place to Graves County High School of Mayfield, sponsored by Jeremy Krug; third place to Marion High School of Marion, Illinois, sponsored by Megin Rice; and fourth place to Waverly Central High School of Waverly, Tennessee, sponsored by Robby Einerson.

