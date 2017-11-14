John A. Logan basketball to host Lincoln Trail in open conferenc - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

John A. Logan basketball to host Lincoln Trail in open conference play

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
CARTERVILLE, IL (KFVS) -

The John A. Logan men’s and women’s basketball teams will host Lincoln Trail Wednesday night in open conference play at Logan.

At 5 p.m. the Lady Vols tip off and the men will follow at 7 p.m. The women are 2-1 in non-conference play. The Lady Statesmen stand 3-0.

The Logan men’s team is 5-0 while Lincoln Trail is 1-3.

“Our guys played good at Vincennes winning on the road against tough competition,” said Kyle Smithpeters who is 118-45 in his sixth season as head coach of the Volunteers. “The conference season is always tough and we have to be ready every night.”

On Saturday the Lady Vols lost for the first time in a road game at Mineral Area.

“Our team is ready for the start of conference play and we are going against an unbeaten team from Lincoln Trail,” said Amanda Shelby, Lady Vols coach who is 42-20 in her third season as head coach.

The Lady Vols will be without the services of sophomore guard Skylar Miller of Carbondale who is out indefinitely with a shoulder injury.

