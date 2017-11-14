2 facing meth related charges in Gallatin Co, IL

Three people face charges after being arrested in Gallatin County on Nov. 9.

According to the State’s Attorney’s office, police in Shawneetown and Ridgway were involved in an investigation that led to warrants being served in Gallatin County.

Samantha J. Flahardy and Rachel D. Lynch of Ridgway were served in Ridgway.

Police said Flahardy was arrested for methamphetamine possession with intent to deliver over five grams and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Joseph R. Flahardy was arrested for intent to deliver meth over five grams, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police say additional charges are to be filed against Lynch.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Department, the Shawneetown Police Department, and the Ridgway Police Department assisted in the serving of the warrants.

