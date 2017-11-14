WATCH: Bobcat tries to sneak up on father, son hunters - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

WATCH: Bobcat tries to sneak up on father, son hunters

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
(Source: Justin Sullivan, cNews)
MADISON COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Here is something you don’t see every day - a bobcat trying to sneak up on some hunters!

Justin Sullivan said he was deer hunting with his son on the first day of the firearm season near Fredericktown, Missouri. While he was videotaping for family, he said a bobcat appeared out of nowhere.

On top of that, a doe was following the bobcat.

The hunter said the bobcat looked like he was going to jump in the blind and he said: “You don’t want in here kitty cat!” That scared the cat off, according to the hunter.

The doe then ran towards the bobcat and chased it off.

“It was an unbelievable hunt with my son," Sullivan said. "To top it off, shortly after, my son killed his biggest buck to date."

