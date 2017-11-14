Poplar Bluff Middle School teacher wins Unsung Hero award

A fourth-grade science and math teacher in Poplar Bluff has been recognized by the Missouri State Teachers Association.

Karmen Carson received the 2017 Unsung Heroes Award of the MSTA on Nov. 9 in Columbia, Missouri.

She was nominated by field service coordinators for the award. It is given to those who has given “substantive yet unrecognized contribution” to the MTSA's mission: to advocate for and empower public educators so they can teach, according to the award letter.

“You’ve quietly served without any expectation of recognition,” wrote Bruce Moe, MSTA executive director. “But we’ve noticed.”

“I am proud of your dedication and the work you do that is unnoticed by some, but not all!," said Dr. Amy Jackson, R-1 Asst. Principal.

She's taught for nearly 20 years and has been the town's MSTA chapter president since 2009.

