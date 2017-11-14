Williamson Co., IL man wins $650K Lotto prize - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Williamson Co., IL man wins $650K Lotto prize

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
COLP, IL (KFVS) -

A Colp, Illinois man matched all five numbers of a Quick Pick ticket to win $650,000 on Nov. 2.

According to the Illinois Lottery, Michael Sherill, 56, bought the winning ticket at Hucks on S. Park Ave. in Herrin.

Sherill and his wife will share the money with family, their church and invest the rest. He's lived in Colp for 32 years.

Hucks will receive $6500 for selling the winning ticket.

