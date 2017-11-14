IL gov. candidate supports legalization of marijuana

Illinois Democratic Gubernatorial candidate JB Pritzker favors the legalization of marijuana.

According to his campaign website, he had released a four-point plan to reform the criminal justice system, as well as addressing the state's gun violence.

He approves of the legalization of the drug to “modernize sentencing practices even more for low-level drug offenses.”

Pritzker also wants to reform the juvenile justice system and make police “more accountable to the communities they serve.”

“With vision and compassion, we can make real progress and put Illinois on course to become a model for criminal justice reform,” said JB Pritzker.

Pritzker's running mate is Illinois State Rep. Juliana Stratton.

He is running against incumbent GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner.

