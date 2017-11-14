Toy Testers: Fingerlings baby monkeys - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Toy Testers: Fingerlings baby monkeys

Written by Kelsey Anderson, Reporter
(Source: Wowwee) (Source: Wowwee)
(KFVS) -

The consensus was clear in Ms. Beers' third grade class at Jefferson Elementary, the Fingerlings baby monkey is a toy they want.

The Fingerlings baby monkey by Woweee can be found at most retailers and can be found for about $15, but they seem to be hard to track down. 

“Their initial reaction was that they loved it. They were really excited to see all of the different features and how active it was... they enjoyed rocking it to sleep and playing with it,” said Beers. 

The adorable pets have more than 40 ways to play and come in six different colors. 

The main drawback the kids mentioned was no instructions on how to make their monkey do more tricks, but there are plenty of videos online. 

