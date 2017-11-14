WANTED: Escaped inmate from Marshall Co., KY jail may have stolen vehicle

Kentucky State Police are looking for an escaped inmate from Marshall County Jail who may have stolen a truck from a business in Benton, Kentucky after his escape.

According to KSP, Dakota W. Reeder, 20, originally of Simpsonville, Ky., left the facility just before 8:30 p.m. on Monday, November 13. He is described as a white male, 5-feet, 6-inches tall and 140 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Less than an hour and a half after Reeder reportedly left the jail, a white Dodge single cab truck with 'Gerald Chambers and Sons' logos on it was taken from the business in Benton. Investigators believe Reeder may have stolen the truck.

Online court records show Reeder was convicted in Shelby County, Ky. on charges of receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking, complicity to burglary, and complicity theft by unlawful taking or disposition.

Reeder is serving a combined 10-year sentence on those charges.

According to KSP, Reeder was last seen wearing blue jeans, dark tennis shoes and a black, long-sleeve shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

