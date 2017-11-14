Cape Girardeau Salvation Army sets Red Kettle goal - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau Salvation Army sets Red Kettle goal

Written by Marc Thomas, Reporter
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Holiday Season is almost here and those shiny red kettles will be lined up outside some of your favorite stores starting Friday, Nov. 17.

The Red Kettle Campaign aims to raise money for the Salvation Army's mission which is, in part, to help people in need in Christ's name.

It's the biggest fundraiser each year.

Lieutenant Matt Degonia with the Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau said he hopes to reach as many people in need as possible. 

“This year, we’re trying to raise $300,000 over Christmas and our kettle goal is $120,000 of that 300," said DeGonia. 

Degonia added that for every dollar that goes into a kettle in Cape Girardeau, about 89 cents will stay in the city.

This allows the organization to help people with things like their electric and water bills or even with paying their rent.

Volunteers with the Salvation Army will help serve meals on Thanksgiving Day. Families in need will also receive food for their Christmas dinner. 

You can find more information about volunteering with the Cape Girardeau Salvation Army on their website.

To find a Salvation Army location near you, just do a search on their website.

