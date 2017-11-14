First Alert: tracking rain, storm chances

There is a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the First Alert forecast.

You'll need your coats this morning, but a light jacket is all you'll want this afternoon as temperatures reach the mid to upper 50s.

Scattered rain is expected on Wednesday with a couple of isolated thunderstorms possible as well.

We're watching for storms Friday night into Saturday morning. Right now, some of those storms could be severe with damaging winds.

