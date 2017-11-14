This week in music: 2008 Carrie Underwood

How about some country music on this Wednesday morning.

Today we check the country charts from this week 9 years ago.

The year was 2008 and Billboard's Hot Country Singles chart had Toby Keith at number five with She Never Cried in Front of Me. The mid-tempo ballad about a man watching his former lover get married was Keith's 17th number one hit.

Tim McGraw was in the number four spot with Let It Go. It was the title track from his current album which went on to produce seven top 20 singles.

The Zac Brown Band was at number three with their first chart hit. Zac Brown had originally written Chicken Fried back in 2003. The songs lists things that are southern like sweat tea, pecan pie and a cold beer on a Friday night. Chicken Fried would go on to become the band's first number one single.

Taylor Swift was in the number two position with what would become her best selling single to date and one of the best selling singles of all time. Love Story has sold more than 8 million copies worldwide. Swift used Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet as an inspiration when she wrote Love Story. She did replace Shakespeare's tragic conclusion of Romeo and Juliet with a happy ending.

And in the number one spot for this week in '08 was Carrie Underwood with Just a Dream. The song is about a young woman going to church in her wedding dress. But she's not going to her wedding, instead she's actually going to the funeral of her husband who was a soldier killed in action. It was Underwood's seventh number on hit on the country charts.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.