5 things to know Nov. 14

Expect a chilly start to your Tuesday as temperatures will dip below freezing by daybreak. Laura Wibbenmeyer says you'll need your coats this morning, but a light jacket is all you'll want this afternoon as temperatures reach the mid to upper 50s. Scattered rain is expected on Wednesday with a couple of isolated thunderstorms expected. Laura is watching for storms Friday night into Saturday morning. Right now, some of those storms could be severe with damaging winds.

Roy Moore denies sexual assault allegations: A second woman emerged Monday to accuse Roy Moore of sexually assaulting her as a teenager in the late 1970s, this time in a locked car, further roiling the Alabama Republican's candidacy for an open Senate seat. Moore strongly denied it, even as his own party's leaders intensified their efforts to push him out of the race.

Rise in teen suicide, social media coincide: An increase in suicide rates among U.S. teens occurred at the same time social media use surged and a new analysis suggests there may be a link.

Trump heads home after 'tremendously successful' Asia trip: President Donald Trump headed for home Tuesday following an extensive tour of Asia that he said had been "tremendously successful" and had put the world on notice that the "rules have changed" for countries that want to trade with the U.S.?

Fire marshal investigates vacant home fire in Chaffee, MO: The Delta Fire Chief said the State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate a vacant mobile home fire in Chaffee, Missouri.

