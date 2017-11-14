5 things to know Nov. 14

There is a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the First Alert forecast.
Former Williamson County State's Attorney Chuck Garnati has died.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 15,000 people died from drug overdoses that involved prescription opioids in 2015.
A Poplar Bluff man has been acquitted of all charges in connection with the 2015 hit-and-run death of a 13-year-old Poplar Bluff girl.
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Blake A. Wyatt graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
A Port Allen mother is demanding an apology from the West Baton Rouge Parish School Board after the principal of her child’s school asked her to refrain from breastfeeding uncovered in the office of the school.
The 19-year-old says he killed his stepfather for his mother, who police say helped with the crime.
New medical guidelines lower the threshold for high blood pressure; now nearly half of US adults have it.
The worksheet asks questions like, "What do you call it when a married person has a relationship with someone else?" and "What do you call the much younger and beautiful wife of an older, wealthy man?"
The bus driver will be honored by the school district for her lifesaving actions.
As a statement of protest, a state trooper publicly resigned before lawmakers and SCDPS Director Leroy Smith in a meeting on Monday.
Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly shooting by a Baton Rouge police officer during a struggle, as they worked fast to put to rest a social media rumor that was only making matters worse.
From Shawnee, to Jeffersontown, to Chickasaw - violence across Louisville affected three children and their families Monday.
Volunteers are needed to knit or crochet red hats for newborn babies.
The revelations are sure to increase calls in Congress to have Trump Jr. testify publicly as part of several committee probes into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
