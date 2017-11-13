Illinois State Police hosting logo contest

Illinois State Police (ISP) will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2022.

In anticipation of the big event, the Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation is hosting a logo design contest open to active and retired ISP employees and the general public.

The logo will be used in making commemorative stars, patches, car decals, letterhead, challenge coins, yearbooks, apparel, web design, advertising, and collectible memorabilia.

Logo design criteria will include professionalism, theme, color, integrity, and nostalgia. Contestants are limited to a maximum of three design entries.

The contest runs from November 1, 2017 to March 1, 2018. Designs should be submitted to: http://isphf.org/logo-contest.

First place winner will get $500, second place, $200, and third place, $100. For contest rules and more information contact the ISP Public Information Office (217) 782-6637.

