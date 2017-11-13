SEMO men's basketball loses a close game to Louisiana Tech - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SEMO men's basketball loses a close game to Louisiana Tech

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

The Southeast Missouri State men's basketball team lost to Louisiana Tech 96-95 on Monday night in overtime.

The Bulldogs stand 2-0 and the Redhawks stand 1-1.

SEMO Redhawks travel to Evansville Thursday.

