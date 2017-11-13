SEMO men's basketball loses a close game to Louisiana Tech

-
Aaron Judge has won American League Rookie of the Year honors, becoming the first New York Yankees player to receive the award since Derek Jeter in 1996.
The Miami Marlins will spend this week's general managers' meetings shopping Giancarlo Stanton.
Carlos Beltran retires at 40 after winning World Series title with Astros in his 20th season.
Duke is No. 1 in The Associated Press' first regular-season poll of the 2017-18 season.
(Source: John Broeckling, KFVS)
The Southeast Missouri State men's basketball team lost to Louisiana Tech 96-95 on Monday night.
