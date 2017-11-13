Fire marshal called to investigate vacant mobile home fire in Chaffee, MO

The Delta Fire Chief said the State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate a vacant mobile home fire in Chaffee, Missouri.

It happened off of Frisco Road outside of Rockview. The call came at sometime around 7 p.m. on Nov. 13.

According to Delta Fire Chief Alvin Frank, Jr., his department was called in for mutual aid to help Chaffee fight the blaze.

The home had been vacant for some time, according to Chief Frank. The home is considered a total loss.

Crews were working to put out hot spots after 8 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

