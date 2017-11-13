Toys for Tots fundraiser in Carbondale, IL

Christmas will be here before you know it. And, you can make a difference.

Murdale True Value Hardware in Carbondale is hosting its annual fundraiser for Toys for Tots.

It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 2 at 1915 W. Main at the Murdale Shopping Center.

You can even get a free lunch if you bring in one or more toys. Lunch will also be available to purchase.

Donations will also be accepted.

All proceeds go to the Shawnee Detachment 812, Marine Corps League's 2017 Toys for Tots Campaign.

All toys and money collected will be used to provide Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in southern Illinois.

Again, save the date - it's on Dec. 2.

For more information contact Skip Cosgrove at 618-967-9462 or skipcos@siu.edu.

